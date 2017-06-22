Recent news:

Chawhan completes switch to RBC from KBW

David Bull 22 June 2017

Neil Chawhan has begun his new role as managing director with RBC Capital Markets in New York after moving over from Keefe Bruyette & Woods (KBW).

The investment banker, who focuses on deals in the P&C insurance sector, had been with Stifel Financial's KBW unit since joining in 2015 from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch business.

In his more than 17 years in the sector Chawhan has advised on a range of M&A, IPOs and capital market raises for clients...

