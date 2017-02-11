Recent news:

Chaucer sale may be best for Hanover: JMPs Carletti

Ted Bunker 10 February 2017

The Hanover should consider selling Chaucer, its Lloyd's syndicate, and a sale could provide a $28.51 per share dividend to investors in the US P&C carrier, according to an analyst who follows the company.

"We conclude that shareholders would come out ahead by between 11 percent to 17 percent if the Hanover were to sell Chaucer and dividend the capital back to shareholders," wrote JMP Securities analyst Matthew Carletti in a research note published today.

The Hanover agreed to acquire...

