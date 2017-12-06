Recent news:

Chaucers Mena business gains Dubai authorisation

Bernard Goyder 6 December 2017

Chaucer's service company in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has gained local authorisation, allowing the Lloyd's insurer to write business directly from the Middle East for the first time.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority today gave regulatory approval for the service company to write business.

This publication reported last month that Chaucer had applied for a local licence.



Fawzi Omari has been appointed senior executive officer of Chaucer Mena, a Lloyd's coverholder writing on Syndicate 1084 paper.

A spokesperson...

