Recent news:

Chaucer-led Libyan terror claim to settle at EUR25mn

Bernard Goyder 15 December 2017

Political violence insurers are set to pay out around EUR25mn ($29.4mn) to the owners of a Libyan cement plant that was stormed by jihadists in 2016, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The policy, which will absorb one of the biggest losses to hit this market in years, was led by Lloyd's insurer Chaucer, with a significant following line from IGI.

Other carriers on the slip include CNA Hardy and Newbridge Risk Partners - an MGA that is an underwriting cell...

