Chaucer gets Irish licence for EU base

Matthew Neill 21 June 2017

Chaucer has received clearance to establish a Dublin-based subsidiary to write international specialty (re)insurance business as it safeguards its access to the EU after Brexit.

In a statement released today the company said it had received approval for the entity, Chaucer Dublin, from the Central Bank of Ireland.

The platform will write a "broad range" of international specialty risks and will help "support Chaucer's international development".

