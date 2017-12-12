Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

12 December 2017

Search archive

Chaucer adds reinsurance veteran Faure to board

Bernard Goyder 12 December 2017

Lloyd's insurer Chaucer has named Jerome Faure, a former reinsurance CEO at Endurance Specialty, to the board of Chaucer Syndicates Limited, its managing agency and main operating company as a non-executive director.

Faure came to the company, owned by The Hanover, after a career that took him to top positions at reinsurers around the world, Chaucer said today in announcing the move.

Beginning at Scor, Faure rose over 16 years to managing the reinsurer's operations in Tokyo, London and New...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π