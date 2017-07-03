Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 July 2017

Chaucer acquires SLE Holdings

Matthew Neill 3 July 2017

Lloyd's carrier Chaucer has announced an agreement to acquire Australian underwriting agency SLE Holdings for an undisclosed sum.

Chaucer said the deal would increase the specialty product capabilities of its Syndicate 1084 and improve its competitive position in Australia.

SLE, which is known as SLE Worldwide Australia, was founded by Brad French in 2009 and primarily writes business focused on the sports, leisure and entertainment markets.

It is based in Sydney and is a registered Lloyd's coverholder.

Chaucer CEO John...

