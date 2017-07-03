Recent news:

Chaucer acquires SLE Holdings

Matthew Neill 3 July 2017

Lloyd's carrier Chaucer has announced an agreement to acquire Australian underwriting agency SLE Holdings for an undisclosed sum.

Chaucer said the deal would increase the specialty product capabilities of its Syndicate 1084 and improve its competitive position in Australia.

SLE, which is known as SLE Worldwide Australia, was founded by Brad French in 2009 and primarily writes business focused on the sports, leisure and entertainment markets.

It is based in Sydney and is a registered Lloyd's coverholder.

Chaucer CEO John...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership