9 March 2017

Charles Taylor posts £14.8mn pre-tax profit

Matthew Neill 9 March 2017

Insurance services firm Charles Taylor has reported a 4 percent increase in adjusted pre-tax profits to £14.8mn ($18mn) for the full-year 2016.

The company increased its full-year dividend per share to 10.50p, a 5 percent hike from the previous year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose by 11.5 percent to 22.27p.

Revenues jumped 18.1 percent to £169.3mn. The figure benefitted from a 3.8 percent boost from translation of international earnings due to the weakness of sterling.

The professional services division,...

