Recent news:

Charles Taylor appoints Wood CEO for Americas management services

Bernard Goyder 16 February 2017

The insurance services company Charles Taylor has named Richard Wood CEO of its Americas management services division.

Wood replaced Joe Roach in the position on 1 January after Roach retired, Charles Taylor said today.

Wood first joined Charles Taylor from Richard Hogg International in 2001, becoming vice president of marketing and underwriting for Signal Mutual in Houston.

He was appointed chief operating officer at Signal Mutual in 2005, moving to Wilton, Connecticut, and was promoted to president of the business...

