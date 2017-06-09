Charles Taylor and IBM final two in delegated authority bid

Charles Taylor InsureTech and IBM are the final two bidders left on a shortlist to run a computer system that will radically modernise delegated authority processing, The Insurance Insider can reveal.
The final shortlist has been whittled down from a previous list
of five companies that also included
Verisk, DXC and Accenture.
The delegated authority project is a key component of the London market modernisation programme, known as the Target Operating Model (Tom). The tender relates to the data submission,...
