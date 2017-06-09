Recent news:

Charles Taylor and IBM final two in delegated authority bid

Bernard Goyder 9 June 2017

Charles Taylor InsureTech and IBM are the final two bidders left on a shortlist to run a computer system that will radically modernise delegated authority processing, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The final shortlist has been whittled down from a previous list of five companies that also included Verisk, DXC and Accenture.



The delegated authority project is a key component of the London market modernisation programme, known as the Target Operating Model (Tom). The tender relates to the data submission,...

