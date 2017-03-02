Recent news:

CFC ups transactional liability limit to £30mn

Catrin Shi 2 March 2017

CFC Underwriting has increased the limit on its transactional liability offering by £10mn ($12.3mn) to £30mn ($36.8mn) in the UK.

The managing general agent (MGA) has also increased its Eurozone limit to EUR35mn ($37mn) from EUR25mn.

CFC's transactional liability offering is 100 percent backed by Lloyd's syndicates and is designed to meet the needs of clients and M&A professionals in the mid-market, lower mid-market and SME spaces across the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and much of the rest of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership