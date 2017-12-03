Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 December 2017

CF closes $1.8bn Fidelity & Guaranty acquisition

Ted Bunker 30 November 2017

CF Corporation completed its $1.84bn purchase of Fidelity & Guaranty Life less than two days after Iowa's insurance commissioner approved the deal.

New York based investment firm HRG Group owned about 80 percent of the Des Moines, Iowa-based provider of life insurance and annuities. In conjunction with the deal, CF is also acquiring HRG's Cayman Islands-based reinsurer Front Street Re (Cayman) Ltd for $65m.

The carrier had earlier agreed to be acquired by Anbang for $1.6bn but terminated the arrangement...

