Recent news:

CF closes $1.8bn Fidelity & Guaranty acquisition

Ted Bunker 30 November 2017

CF Corporation completed its $1.84bn purchase of Fidelity & Guaranty Life less than two days after Iowa's insurance commissioner approved the deal.

New York based investment firm HRG Group owned about 80 percent of the Des Moines, Iowa-based provider of life insurance and annuities. In conjunction with the deal, CF is also acquiring HRG's Cayman Islands-based reinsurer Front Street Re (Cayman) Ltd for $65m.

The carrier had earlier agreed to be acquired by Anbang for $1.6bn but terminated the arrangement...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership