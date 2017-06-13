Recent news:

Centerbridge vies for motor insurer Sabre

Adam McNestrie and Dan Ascher 13 June 2017

Private equity house Centerbridge, which has minority backing from the Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), is among the bidders for UK motor insurer Sabre, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources said a number of other bids are believed to have been lodged for the company, with Warburg Pincus believed to be among the suitors.

It has been suggested that the bids are in the region of £500mn ($635mn), some way short of owner BC Partners's £600mn target price, and this could still...

