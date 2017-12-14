Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 December 2017

Cedes down on Arch casualty quota shares

David Bull 14 December 2017

Firm order terms (FOTs) for two 1 January-renewing quota shares bought by Arch have gone out with lower ceding commissions, providing further evidence of a transitioning casualty reinsurance market, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, a professional lines quota share for Arch in Bermuda will renew with a ceding commission of 34 percent, down from 35 percent on the expiring contract.

The cover is thought to see reinsurers provide a 100 percent quota share up to $25mn of...

