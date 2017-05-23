Recent news:

CEA raises $925mn from Ursa Re

23 May 2017

The California Earthquake Authority (CEA) has raised $925mn from its Ursa Re 2017-1 cat bond, making it not only the organisation's biggest cat bond issuance but also one of the ILS market's largest ever deals.

The size of the bond almost doubled throughout the course of the negotiations after being launched with a target size of $500mn, as sister publication Trading Risk has previously reported. It will cover California earthquake risk on an indemnity, annual aggregate basis.

The bond was...

