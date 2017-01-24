Recent news:

CCR Re recruits directors

Bernard Goyder 24 January 2017

The French state-owned reinsurer CCR Re has added three new directors to its board.



Parent company CCR said Patrick Cerceau, Charles Levi and Antoine Mantel join the board of the reinsurance subsidiary, which was set up in September 2016 to write open market reinsurance.





Patrick Cerceau was general manager of Europe at Mapfre Re from September 2008 to August 2016, following stints at AXA Re and Converium.

Charles Levi worked as life and non-life director for actuarial affairs at Polish...

