CBL Insurance backs M&A MGA

Bernard Goyder 14 June 2017

Directors of Lloyd's broker Protean Risk have set up an MGA to sell M&A insurance, backed by New Zealand carrier CBL Insurance.

The MGA, called Capital Risks, will focus on offering M&A insurance to cover small and medium-sized deals.

Capital Risks CEO Nathan Sewell said in a statement: "We have designed our insurance products to fill a void in the market. It offers an opportunity for regional and specialist M&A insurance brokers to develop a new revenue stream."

