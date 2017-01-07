Recent news:

CBL acquires majority stake in SFS

Charlie Thomas 6 January 2017

New Zealand-based credit and financial risk (re)insurer CBL Corporation has completed a EUR94.5mn ($100mn) acquisition of 71 percent of Securities and Financial Solutions Group (SFS), it announced this morning.

SFS is France's largest specialist producer of construction insurance, and CBL's largest single client. The deal also sees CBL acquire SFS's claims management operation IMS Expert Europe.

The transaction closed on 5 January following approval from the Commissariat aux Assurances in October 2016.

The remaining 29 percent of the French managing...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership