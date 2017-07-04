Recent news:

Catlin: I'll be back

Bernard Goyder 4 July 2017

Stephen Catlin, who stepped down from the board of XL Group on 15 May, has hinted that he will return to the market after he leaves XL Catlin and will look to work on an InsurTech venture.

Catlin's retirement from XL Catlin was announced in April 2017, with the (re)insurer's outgoing executive deputy chairman continuing as a special advisor to group CEO Mike McGavick until year end and then as a consultant through to September 2018.

Speaking at the Managing...

