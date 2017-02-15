Recent news:

Catlin and Lord Davies shortlisted for Lloyds chairman

Adam McNestrie and Catrin Shi 15 February 2017

Former UK trade minister Lord Davies and XL Catlin deputy executive chairman Stephen Catlin are on the shortlist for the Lloyd's chairmanship as the decision goes down to the wire, The Insurance Insider has learned.

The Nominations Committee has yet to make a decision on its preferred candidate to put to the Council of Lloyd's, which will take the ultimate decision on the appointment.

One source said that a Council meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, but that the Nominations Committee...

