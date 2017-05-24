Recent news:

Cathedrals head of aviation war departs

Matthew Neill and Adam McNestrie 24 May 2017

Cathedral's aviation war head underwriter Bruce Carman has resigned after nearly three years at the company.

The underwriter has been placed on gardening leave for the duration of his six-month notice period and his next move in the market is unclear.

However, it is understood he has not resigned to join his former colleagues at Lloyd's start-up Blenheim.

The Lancashire defectors formed Blenheim in late 2016 and sealed £150.0mn ($194.7mn) of stamp capacity for the syndicate last September to begin...

