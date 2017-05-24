Cathedral's aviation war head underwriter Bruce Carman has resigned after nearly three years at the company.
The underwriter has been placed on gardening leave for the duration of his six-month notice period and his next move in the market is unclear.
However, it is understood he has not resigned to join his former colleagues at Lloyd's start-up Blenheim.
The Lancashire defectors formed Blenheim in late 2016 and sealed £150.0mn ($194.7mn) of stamp capacity for the syndicate last September to begin...
