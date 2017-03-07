Recent news:

Catastrophes damage Bermudian combined ratios in Q4

Iulia Ciutina 7 March 2017

Bermudian carriers recorded heavy cat losses in the fourth quarter of 2016 to take the group's combined ratio 6.1 percentage points higher year-on-year to 93.9 percent.

Catastrophes were responsible for all of the increase as they tripled from Q4 2015 to $609.7mn for the composite. The majority of carriers reported Hurricane Matthew hits in the period as well as New Zealand earthquake claims.

Click to enlarge Favourable prior-year developments were relatively in line with the fourth quarter of the previous...

