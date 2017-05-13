Recent news:

Catalina strategic process launched

Adam McNestrie 12 May 2017

Legacy heavyweight Catalina has lit the touch-paper on its strategic process, with interested parties invited to submit indicative proposals by the end of the month, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

In early March this publication revealed that Catalina and its owners, including investment giant Apollo, had brought Barclays Capital in to explore a change to its ownership. It is understood that JP Morgan's New York office has also been mandated.



Investor memoranda have now been sent out to parties that...

