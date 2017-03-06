Recent news:

Catalina asks Barclays to look at ownership changes

Adam McNestrie 6 March 2017

Legacy specialist Catalina has retained Barclays Capital (BarCap) to run a strategic process that its owners hope will put a $1bn valuation on the business, The Insurance Insider has learned.

Catalina, which has book value of $700mn, is owned by fund management giant Apollo and Canadian pension funds Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, with the balance held by CEO Chris Fagan and the rest of the management team.

A full bid process...

