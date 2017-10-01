Recent news:

Cat events could prompt a turn in reinsurance market

Dan Ascher 28 September 2017

The prolonged soft market cycle could be set to turn after a series of catastrophes that senior executives in the market predict could cost the sector up to $150bn.



"If you look at [Hurricanes] Harvey, Irma and Maria, individually none of them is a huge event for the industry but put together… the cost estimates are anywhere between $100bn to $150bn of insured loss," president and CEO of Scor US Jean-Paul Conoscente said.



"That turns out to be a very...

