Cat losses punish Canadas Intact Financial

Ted Bunker 8 February 2017

Intact Financial, Canada's biggest property and casualty carrier, reported pre-tax catastrophe losses of C$385mn ($293mn) for 2016, including summer storms and the Fort McMurray wildfires. Auto losses and weather-related claims also hit fourth-quarter results, which missed expectations.

The Fort McMurray fires led to the biggest insured-loss catastrophe in Canadian history, with the Insurance Bureau of Canada putting the cost at over C$3.6bn, Intact said. The company said its claims reached about C$400mn, but after reinsurance the pre-tax loss fell to...

