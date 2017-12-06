Recent news:

Cat loss pressure opens way for InsurTech: Nephila

David Bull 6 December 2017

This year's cat losses have put pressure on (re)insurer margins and that could build momentum for using technology to squeeze out operational inefficiencies, according to Nephila managing partner Barney Schauble.

This year's hurricane, wildfire and earthquake losses have added to existing margin pressures and returns across all insurance and reinsurance segments, Schauble said in remarks at today's InsiderTech New York 2017 event.

"The promise of the InsurTech market was important and interesting a year or two ago when we first...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership