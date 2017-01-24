Recent news:

Castelo takes up position as head of Mapfre US

Dan Ascher 24 January 2017

Alfredo Castelo has taken his seat as president and CEO of Mapfre's US and North American operations, the global insurer announced today.

Castelo succeeds Jaime Tamayo who was tapped to head up the Spanish carrier's operations across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

The newly appointed US boss has worked his way up since joining the firm as a deputy manager in 2004.

He has served as chairman and CEO of its global risks division and its credit insurance...

