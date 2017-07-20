Recent news:

Castel adds construction to specialty division

Catrin Shi 20 July 2017

MGA incubator Castel Underwriting Agencies has expanded the capabilities of its specialty division with the hire of construction specialist Peter Wallace.

Wallace was previously an underwriter with Munich Re working across all risk sizes on a global basis. Prior to this, he was underwriting and claims manager for the Middle East and North Africa with infrastructure insurance specialist Infrassure.

Castel Construction writes construction all risks and inherent defects insurance (IDI) business on a worldwide basis, with capacity provided through Lloyd&#...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership