Recent news:

Carriers hope for quiet budget

Charlie Thomas 7 March 2017

UK insurers are hoping for a relatively quiet Budget on 8 March, following a year of disruption caused by Brexit, hikes in the insurance premium tax (IPT) and the Ogden rate upset, according to major consultancies.

While none of the experts this publication spoke to were expecting any announcements from Chancellor Philip Hammond which would affect the (re)insurance industry, they were also unwilling to rule anything out, given the number of surprises in recent Budgets.

Last March, the government announced...

