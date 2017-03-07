Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

7 March 2017

Search archive

Carriers hope for quiet budget

Charlie Thomas 7 March 2017

UK insurers are hoping for a relatively quiet Budget on 8 March, following a year of disruption caused by Brexit, hikes in the insurance premium tax (IPT) and the Ogden rate upset, according to major consultancies.

While none of the experts this publication spoke to were expecting any announcements from Chancellor Philip Hammond which would affect the (re)insurance industry, they were also unwilling to rule anything out, given the number of surprises in recent Budgets.

Last March, the government announced...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π