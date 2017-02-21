Recent news:

Carnegie-Brown to step down from JLT board

Bernard Goyder 21 February 2017

Bruce Carnegie-Brown will step down from his role as a non-executive director of JLT Group, as the next Lloyd's chairman scales back his other City commitments.

Lloyd's confirmed on Monday that Carnegie-Brown, the former Marsh Europe CEO and Aon UK chairman, will follow John Nelson as chairman in June.

In a statement on Tuesday, JLT said that Carnegie-Brown is to step down from his non-executive role on 28 June.

The former broking chief, who also sat on the board of...

