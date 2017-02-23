Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 February 2017

Carnegie-Brown to retain most of non-exec portfolio

Bernard Goyder 23 February 2017

Incoming Lloyd's chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown will continue with his non-executive roles as chairman of Moneysupermarket Group and vice chairman of Banco Santander.

Carnegie-Brown's decision to retain other non-executive responsibilities, including the time-consuming role at Santander, could suggest he will take a less executive approach to the Lloyd's role than outgoing chairman John Nelson.

A spokesman for Santander told The Insurance Insider that Carnegie-Brown would stay on as vice-chairman, but step down from its risk committee.

Carnegie-Brown is currently the lead...

