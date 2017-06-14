Recent news:

Carnegie-Brown steps down from JLT board

Dan Ascher 14 June 2017

JLT has revealed that incoming Lloyd's chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown will step down as a non-executive director of its board today ahead of taking up his new role at the helm of the Corporation.

JLT said Carnegie-Brown had relinquished his position on the board two weeks earlier than expected, but did not give a reason for the accelerated timeline.

In February, the broker told investors that the executive, who will succeed John Nelson as Lloyd's chairman, would be stepping down from...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership