Recent news:

Carnegie-Brown starts as Lloyds chairman

Catrin Shi 15 June 2017

Bruce Carnegie-Brown formally took up the role of Lloyd's chairman today, following the retirement of John Nelson.

This publication revealed in February that the Moneysupermarket Group chairman had been nominated to the Lloyd's Council to become the next chairman. Lloyd's confirmed the appointment later the same week.

In a statement today, Carnegie-Brown said: "In the months since my appointment was announced, I have been meeting with people in the market to hear from them about the challenges they face and...

