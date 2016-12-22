Recent news:

Cargo plane crashes in Colombia

Catrin Shi 21 December 2016

A cargo plane has crashed in eastern Colombia, killing five crew members and injuring another, according to media reports.

ABC News reported that the AeroSucre Boeing 727 aircraft crashed about 8km from Puerto Carreño's Germán Olano Airport on a flight bound for Bogotá.

The crash occurred at 17:23 local time, about three minutes after take-off, the Colombian civil aviation authority said in a statement.

It is not clear what cargo the aircraft was carrying.

The crash comes less than a...

