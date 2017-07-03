Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 July 2017

Capital Risks hires underwriting director

Matthew Neill 3 July 2017

Capital Risks has named Alex Smith as its new underwriting director.

Smith will join the transaction liability insurance-focused MGA on 1 August upon the completion of his notice period.

He moves to Capital Risks from AIG, where he spent the last four years as an underwriter in the UK M&A team.

Capital Risks was launched on 12 June and writes transaction liability business for small and medium-sized deals.

The MGA's chief executive Nathan Sewell said the company is working on...

