Canopius signs up to Flood Re

Laura Board 14 December 2017

Lloyd's carrier Canopius has joined the UK government-backed Flood Re scheme, gaining a backstop for the cover it provides in areas at risk of flooding.

Canopius said the move enabled it to "provide more effective insurance for homeowners living in flood-prone areas of the UK".

Stephen Snook, head of Canopius UK specialty, said the scheme was "hugely beneficial to our customers in enabling them to find insurance solutions".

"We are delighted to be one of the first Lloyd's insurers to...

