Recent news:

Canadian reinsurers premiums fall in Q1: MSA

Charlie Thomas 29 June 2017

Canadian reinsurers' net written premiums declined by 10.4 percent in the first quarter of 2017, as retro costs climbed in the aftermath of the Fort McMurray wildfires last year, according to MSA Research.

The firm noted that reinsurers' direct written premiums (DWP) fell by 8.1 percent to C$62.8mn, while ceded premiums were up 15.93 percent to C$342.5mn. Net written premiums came in at C$314.8mn.

The segment's combined ratio worsened by 17.91 percentage points year-on-year to 101.21 percent, as both the...

