Recent news:

Canadian Broker Network appoints chairman

Laura Board 23 February 2017

Canadian Broker Network (CBN) has appointed Mike Robinson, the president and CEO of member company PBL Insurance, as its chairman.

Robinson will replace Tim Miller, who is president of Capri Insurance Services and has been chairman at CBN for the past three years.

The CBN includes Capri Insurance Services; CMW Insurance Services; Lawrie Insurance Group; McLean Hallmark Insurance Group; PBL Insurance, Rogers Insurance; Smith, Petrie, Carr & Scott Insurance; South Western Group and digital commercial broker Bullfrog Insurance.

The network...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership