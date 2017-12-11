Recent news:

Californian blaze now the size of New York

Catrin Shi 11 December 2017

The Thomas fire in California has grown to the size of New York, making it the fifth largest wildfire in recorded state history, according to media reports.

The Thomas fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara is the largest of the cluster of wildfires currently raging in California. Fanned by strong winds, it grew by more than 50,000 acres in a day and has now consumed 230,000 acres of land in a week, the BBC reported.

On Sunday, firefighters reported that...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership