Californias Thomas wildfire now 50% contained

Sofia Geraghty 19 December 2017

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) has said the Thomas wildfire, which ranks as the third largest in the state's history, is now 50 percent contained.

Two days of favourable weather allowed firefighters to make more headway in battling the flames, Reuters reported last night (local time).

The fire, which is northwest of Los Angeles, has covered 271,000 acres to date, Cal Fire said.

More than 1,000 buildings have burned while 18,000 structures continue to be...

