Recent news:

Californias Thomas wildfire grows as others contained

Ted Bunker 13 December 2017

California's biggest wildfire grew to over 237,000 acres by early morning in the Golden State and had consumed over 700 homes, but fire authorities said the Thomas fire was 25 percent contained by then.

By noon local time, mandatory evacuation orders were lifted in some affected areas.

Other wildfires in tinder-dry Southern California have been either completely contained or nearly so, after more than a week of outbreaks from north of Los Angeles to near San Diego.

In all, the...

