California regulator vetoes auto moratoriums amid wildfires

Catrin Shi 13 December 2017

The California Department of Insurance has demanded insurers cease imposing moratoriums on writing new or amending existing private passenger auto policies during the Southern California wildfires.

In a formal notice, the state regulator said California law prohibited this practice, and fines or penalties would be issued if any carriers refuse.

Proposition 103 and regulations issued by the commissioner require insurers to write private passenger auto coverage for any consumer who qualifies as a good driver, the regulator said.

