California quake insurer expanded January reinsurance placement

Fiona Robertson and David Bull 2 March 2017

The California Earthquake Authority (CEA) expanded its maturing reinsurance limit by about $300mn in January to help cover its growing book, it is understood.

The organisation tested appetite across a $2.3bn stretch of aggregate reinsurance at the January renewals, according to a firm-order terms sheet obtained by The Insurance Insider.

However, it is understood the CEA only partly filled the two layers it put out for tender: a $1.0bn excess $3.9bn lower layer, and a $1.3bn excess $5.7bn upper layer...

