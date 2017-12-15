Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

15 December 2017

Search archive

California orders Fair Plan to lift fire moratorium

Ted Bunker 15 December 2017

California's Fair Plan, set up as an insurer of last resort for property owners, must lift a ban on writing new policies in areas threatened by wildfires, state insurance commissioner Dave Jones ordered late yesterday.

The organisation's state-approved plan of operation specifies that a property's location "or any hazard beyond the control of the property owner" is not an acceptable reason to refuse coverage, Jones said in a cease and desist order.

A Fair Plan "moratorium" on policy issuance targeting...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π