Recent news:

California orders Fair Plan to lift fire moratorium

Ted Bunker 15 December 2017

California's Fair Plan, set up as an insurer of last resort for property owners, must lift a ban on writing new policies in areas threatened by wildfires, state insurance commissioner Dave Jones ordered late yesterday.

The organisation's state-approved plan of operation specifies that a property's location "or any hazard beyond the control of the property owner" is not an acceptable reason to refuse coverage, Jones said in a cease and desist order.

A Fair Plan "moratorium" on policy issuance targeting...

