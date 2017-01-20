Recent news:

California insurance regulator forces $4bn asset sale

Dan Ascher 20 January 2017

As part of a wider assault on climate change, California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones has claimed responsibility for forcing a $4bn selldown in fossil fuel-related assets by some insurers.

In January 2016, Jones announced a data call requiring all carriers that take in more than $100mn in premium with business in California to disclose their investments in fossil fuels, including utilities that rely on oil, gas and coal. The disclosures are to be made annually.

Jones also asked all insurers...

