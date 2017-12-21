Recent news:

California fires have not led to reviews: AM Best

Ted Bunker 21 December 2017

Carriers hit by California wildfire claims will not face ratings actions by AM Best, which said today that the record insured losses from the October fires in the wine country north of San Francisco were "within insurers' risk tolerances".

The fires currently scorching areas around Los Angeles in Southern California will add to statewide losses, which reached over $9.4bn by 1 December, but still do not appear to have done so much more damage at this point that ratings would...

