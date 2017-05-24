Recent news:

California agrees $12mn settlement with WR Berkley

Matthew Neill 24 May 2017

The California Department of Insurance (CDI) has received a $12mn settlement from WR Berkley Corporation after one of its subsidiaries was found to be operating as a surplus lines carrier in the state without the required licences.

The settlement, announced yesterday by the state's insurance commissioner Dave Jones, was issued against the carrier's Admiral Insurance Company subsidiaries.

It followed an investigation launched in 2011 that found evidence the subsidiaries had transacted surplus lines business without the requisite broker licences between...

