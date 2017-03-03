Calamos Asset Management is Exin's core backer

Calamos Asset Management, the investment vehicle run by Greek-American billionaire John Calamos, is the cornerstone backer for Matt Fairfield's broad-based (re)insurance start-up Exin, The Insurance Insider understands.
Calamos Asset Management, which was taken private from the Nasdaq late last month, is understood to have pledged EUR700mn ($736mn) to Fairfield's vehicle, with potential for additional deal-specific finance to be allocated.
The Illinois-based firm had $18.5bn of assets under management at 31 January this year.
Exin Re, the start-up's Switzerland-based reinsurance arm,...
