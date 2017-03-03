Recent news:

Calamos Asset Management is Exin's core backer

Adam McNestrie 3 March 2017

Calamos Asset Management, the investment vehicle run by Greek-American billionaire John Calamos, is the cornerstone backer for Matt Fairfield's broad-based (re)insurance start-up Exin, The Insurance Insider understands.

Calamos Asset Management, which was taken private from the Nasdaq late last month, is understood to have pledged EUR700mn ($736mn) to Fairfield's vehicle, with potential for additional deal-specific finance to be allocated.

The Illinois-based firm had $18.5bn of assets under management at 31 January this year.

Exin Re, the start-up's Switzerland-based reinsurance arm,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership