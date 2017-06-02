Recent news:

Burton named Greenlight Re CEO

Matthew Neill 2 June 2017

Former SAC Re CEO Simon Burton has been appointed chief executive of Cayman Islands-headquartered total return reinsurer Greenlight Capital Re.

In a statement Greenlight Re said the hire will take effect from 1 July, with Burton also becoming a member of the board.

The company's interim CEO Leonard Goldberg will step down from the position upon Burton's arrival, but will retain his seat on the board.

Goldberg has led Greenlight Re on a temporary basis since the departure of former...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership